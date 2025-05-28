PPL Corp (PPL) volume exceeds 4.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $34.67. Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has traded in a range of $27.24-$36.70.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 3.95%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.60%. With a float of $738.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $739.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.94%, operating margin of 21.73%, and the pretax margin is 14.36%.

PPL Corp (PPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PPL Corp is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 81.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 10,704. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,076 for $34.98, making the entire transaction worth $37,638.

PPL Corp (PPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.43% during the next five years compared to -12.75% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PPL Corp’s (PPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corp (PPL)

Looking closely at PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL), its last 5-days average volume was 6.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corp’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.49. However, in the short run, PPL Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.02. Second resistance stands at $35.19. The third major resistance level sits at $35.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.29.

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.76 billion has total of 739,264K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,462 M in contrast with the sum of 888,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,504 M and last quarter income was 414,000 K.