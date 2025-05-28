ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) posted a 9.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 7.95% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.48. Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has traded in a range of $3.83-$9.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 53.17%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.59%. With a float of $11.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3077 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.69%, operating margin of -0.29%, and the pretax margin is -10.55%.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp is 93.05%, while institutional ownership is 8.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 2,380,777. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 390,253 shares at a rate of $6.10, taking the stock ownership to the 79,648,695 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 207,163 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,294,354. This insider now owns 79,855,858 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.19% during the next five years compared to -13.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProFrac Holding Corp’s (ACDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 56.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.25 in the near term. At $7.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.76.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.12 billion has total of 160,178K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,191 M in contrast with the sum of -215,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 600,300 K and last quarter income was -17,500 K.