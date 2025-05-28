Progressive Corp (PGR) posted a -3.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

on Tuesday, Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) opened higher 0.52% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $277.30. Price fluctuations for PGR have ranged from $197.62 to $292.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 14.34%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.71% at the time writing. With a float of $584.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 66308 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 14.02%, and the pretax margin is 14.02%.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Progressive Corp is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 87.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 691,398. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,490 shares at a rate of $277.67, taking the stock ownership to the 12,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,267 for $277.81, making the entire transaction worth $351,985.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.83% during the next five years compared to 16.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Progressive Corp (PGR). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.85, a number that is poised to hit 3.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.0 million, its volume of 2.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.01.

During the past 100 days, Progressive Corp’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $276.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $258.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $281.60 in the near term. At $284.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $288.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $274.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $270.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $267.72.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are currently 586,224K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 163.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 75,372 M according to its annual income of 8,480 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,409 M and its income totaled 2,567 M.