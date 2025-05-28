PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is expecting 9.52% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) was 10.70% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.35. A 52-week range for PCT has been $4.50 – $15.58.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.60%. With a float of $164.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 157 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5239.43%, operating margin of -9121.58%, and the pretax margin is -12327.59%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PureCycle Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc is 8.56%, while institutional ownership is 74.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06 ’25, was worth 4,996,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 619,925 shares at a rate of $8.06, taking the stock ownership to the 34,077,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,264,393 for $4.69, making the entire transaction worth $20,000,003. This insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.38% during the next five years compared to -514.21% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1176.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Looking closely at PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 80.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.09. However, in the short run, PureCycle Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.74. Second resistance stands at $11.12. The third major resistance level sits at $11.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.75.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

There are 179,560K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.86 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -289,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,580 K while its last quarter net income were 8,830 K.