PVH Corp (PVH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,653 M

on Tuesday, PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) opened higher 5.54% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $81.99. Price fluctuations for PVH have ranged from $59.28 to $124.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.02% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.38% at the time writing. With a float of $47.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.43%, operating margin of 8.45%, and the pretax margin is 8.16%.

PVH Corp (PVH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PVH Corp is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 112.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30 ’24, was worth 336,123. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 3,186 shares at a rate of $105.50, taking the stock ownership to the 23,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,186 for $105.50, making the entire transaction worth $336,123.

PVH Corp (PVH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.34% during the next five years compared to 13.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PVH Corp (PVH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PVH Corp (PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.42.

During the past 100 days, PVH Corp’s (PVH) raw stochastic average was set at 53.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.75 in the near term. At $88.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $91.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.57.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Key Stats

There are currently 47,993K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,653 M according to its annual income of 598,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,372 M and its income totaled 157,200 K.