QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) last year’s performance of -26.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.74. Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has traded in a range of $23.77-$49.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 57.95% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.99%. With a float of $66.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.50 million.

The firm has a total of 6600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.96%, operating margin of -3.01%, and the pretax margin is -12.35%.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of QuidelOrtho Corporation is 2.01%, while institutional ownership is 111.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06 ’25, was worth 4,759,500. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 11 ’24, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,033 for $41.42, making the entire transaction worth $249,878. This insider now owns 6,033 shares in total.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuidelOrtho Corporation’s (QDEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QuidelOrtho Corporation, QDEL], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, QuidelOrtho Corporation’s (QDEL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.79. The third major resistance level sits at $33.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.68.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.11 billion has total of 67,626K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,783 M in contrast with the sum of -2,052 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 692,800 K and last quarter income was -12,700 K.