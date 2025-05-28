Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.25%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) on Tuesday, soared 4.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Within the past 52 weeks, RYAM’s price has moved between $3.45 and $10.28.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -0.53% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -960.00%. With a float of $63.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.75 million.

In an organization with 2350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.56%, operating margin of 0.84%, and the pretax margin is -5.3%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is 4.87%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 249,879. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 63,291 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 486,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 12,500 for $8.04, making the entire transaction worth $100,500. This insider now owns 12,500 shares in total.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -960.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.89 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.08. However, in the short run, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.13. Second resistance stands at $4.19. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. The third support level lies at $3.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 271.77 million based on 66,775K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,630 M and income totals -38,710 K. The company made 355,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.