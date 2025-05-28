Recent developments with 908 Devices Inc (MASS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.23 cents.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) stock price up 13.33% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.80. MASS’s price has ranged from $1.81 to $6.72 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 28.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.29%. With a float of $26.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.74 million.

In an organization with 246 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.49%, operating margin of -122.21%, and the pretax margin is -29.14%.

908 Devices Inc (MASS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of 908 Devices Inc is 26.58%, while institutional ownership is 55.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 66,596. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $4.44, taking the stock ownership to the 722,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $4.29, making the entire transaction worth $42,850. This insider now owns 62,971 shares in total.

908 Devices Inc (MASS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 908 Devices Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 908 Devices Inc (MASS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, 908 Devices Inc’s (MASS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. However, in the short run, 908 Devices Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.69. Second resistance stands at $5.93. The third major resistance level sits at $6.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.57. The third support level lies at $4.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 195.08 million, the company has a total of 35,861K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,630 K while annual income is -72,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,780 K while its latest quarter income was 43,600 K.