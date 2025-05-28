Recent developments with AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

On Tuesday, AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) was 5.97% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.20. A 52-week range for AMCX has been $5.41 – $18.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -4.24% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.72%. With a float of $32.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.43 million.

In an organization with 1800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.4%, operating margin of 0.6%, and the pretax margin is -9.18%.

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AMC Networks Inc stocks. The insider ownership of AMC Networks Inc is 27.23%, while institutional ownership is 76.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 1,072,698. In this transaction Member of 13(d) Group of this company sold 154,345 shares at a rate of $6.95, taking the stock ownership to the 20,833 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Member of 13(d) Group sold 20,833 for $6.89, making the entire transaction worth $143,539. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.72% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, AMC Networks Inc’s (AMCX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.26. However, in the short run, AMC Networks Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.68. Second resistance stands at $6.79. The third major resistance level sits at $7.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.15. The third support level lies at $6.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) Key Stats

There are 44,927K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 295.17 million. As of now, sales total 2,421 M while income totals -226,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 555,230 K while its last quarter net income were 18,050 K.