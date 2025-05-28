Recent developments with Analog Devices Inc (ADI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.00 cents.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) on Tuesday, soared 3.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $210.47. Within the past 52 weeks, ADI’s price has moved between $158.65 and $247.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 13.47% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.90%. With a float of $494.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.11%, operating margin of 20.9%, and the pretax margin is 18.2%.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 89.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 618,356. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,125 shares at a rate of $197.87, taking the stock ownership to the 176,946 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,125 for $195.84, making the entire transaction worth $612,009. This insider now owns 180,071 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.51% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.51 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) saw its 5-day average volume 5.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.17.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 65.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $199.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $215.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $218.93 in the near term. At $220.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $224.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $213.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $210.69. The third support level lies at $208.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 107.63 billion based on 495,976K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,427 M and income totals 1,635 M. The company made 2,423 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 391,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.