Recent developments with Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.53 cents.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) on Tuesday, soared 0.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. Within the past 52 weeks, AMBP’s price has moved between $2.50 and $4.26.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.44%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.37%. With a float of $137.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $597.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6330 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.49%, operating margin of 4.75%, and the pretax margin is 0.44%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A is 76.94%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.37% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.77 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP)

The latest stats from [Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A, AMBP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.33 million was superior to 1.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A’s (AMBP) raw stochastic average was set at 90.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.73. The third support level lies at $3.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.30 billion based on 597,700K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,908 M and income totals -3,000 K. The company made 1,268 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.