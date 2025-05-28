Recent developments with Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has traded in a range of $21.10-$95.36.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 85.37% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.28%. With a float of $159.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1073 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.43%, operating margin of 9.37%, and the pretax margin is 12.31%.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc is 38.12%, while institutional ownership is 57.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11 ’25, was worth 113,880. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $28.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,106 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 70,000 for $26.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,878,800. This insider now owns 42,756 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.54% during the next five years compared to 54.27% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) saw its 5-day average volume 6.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 84.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.75 in the near term. At $38.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.53. The third support level lies at $34.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.55 billion has total of 257,741K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,356 M in contrast with the sum of 145,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 329,280 K and last quarter income was 44,420 K.