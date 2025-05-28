Recent developments with Guardant Health Inc (GH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.40 cents.

on Tuesday, Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) opened higher 3.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $38.00. Price fluctuations for GH have ranged from $20.14 to $52.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 28.17%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.02% at the time writing. With a float of $117.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2021 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.34%, operating margin of -58.78%, and the pretax margin is -53.67%.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardant Health Inc is 5.06%, while institutional ownership is 96.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 4,645. In this transaction Director of this company sold 116 shares at a rate of $40.04, taking the stock ownership to the 3,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 116 for $40.04, making the entire transaction worth $4,645.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.66% during the next five years compared to -33.61% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardant Health Inc (GH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardant Health Inc (GH)

The latest stats from [Guardant Health Inc, GH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was inferior to 2.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Guardant Health Inc’s (GH) raw stochastic average was set at 39.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.26. The third major resistance level sits at $40.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.92. The third support level lies at $37.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Key Stats

There are currently 123,888K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 739,020 K according to its annual income of -436,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 203,470 K and its income totaled -95,160 K.