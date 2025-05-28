Recent developments with Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.07 cents.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) on Tuesday, soared 7.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.42. Within the past 52 weeks, INDI’s price has moved between $1.53 and $7.82.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 68.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.48%. With a float of $189.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 920 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.48%, operating margin of -72.97%, and the pretax margin is -67.71%.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Indie Semiconductor Inc is 10.69%, while institutional ownership is 87.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 190,687. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 65,754 shares at a rate of $2.90, taking the stock ownership to the 246,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s President sold 2,605 for $2.90, making the entire transaction worth $7,554. This insider now owns 59,465 shares in total.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.64 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Indie Semiconductor Inc’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.69 in the near term. At $2.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. The third support level lies at $2.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 552.53 million based on 212,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 216,680 K and income totals -132,600 K. The company made 54,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.