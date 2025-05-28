Recent developments with Morgan Stanley (MS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.30 cents.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Tuesday, soared 2.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $126.07. Within the past 52 weeks, MS’s price has moved between $90.94 and $142.03.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 15.55% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.82%. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

In an organization with 80000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.3%, operating margin of 17.73%, and the pretax margin is 17.73%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 23.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 3,695,519. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Co-President sold 29,013 for $127.37, making the entire transaction worth $3,695,519. This insider now owns 425,854 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.19% during the next five years compared to 8.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.52, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 73.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.45. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $130.22. Second resistance stands at $131.23. The third major resistance level sits at $132.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.81. The third support level lies at $124.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 207.29 billion based on 1,604,319K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 61,761 M and income totals 13,390 M. The company made 17,739 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,315 M in sales during its previous quarter.