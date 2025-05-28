Recent developments with Olo Inc (OLO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.61 cents.

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.54% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has traded in a range of $4.20-$9.78.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 43.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.88%. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.81 million.

In an organization with 617 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.67%, operating margin of -7.28%, and the pretax margin is 1.43%.

Olo Inc (OLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Olo Inc is 32.95%, while institutional ownership is 61.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 67,708. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,665 shares at a rate of $6.35, taking the stock ownership to the 288,354 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 5,940 for $6.35, making the entire transaction worth $37,722. This insider now owns 303,583 shares in total.

Olo Inc (OLO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.21% during the next five years compared to 37.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Olo Inc’s (OLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olo Inc (OLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Olo Inc’s (OLO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.45. However, in the short run, Olo Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.20. Second resistance stands at $9.33. The third major resistance level sits at $9.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.71. The third support level lies at $8.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.51 billion has total of 166,016K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 284,940 K in contrast with the sum of -900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,680 K and last quarter income was 1,810 K.