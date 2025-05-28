Recent developments with Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 5.96 cents.

on Tuesday, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) opened higher 7.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.72. Price fluctuations for PGY have ranged from $8.20 to $19.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 120.62%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 108.02% at the time writing. With a float of $39.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 553 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.17%, operating margin of 10.1%, and the pretax margin is -37.3%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd is 47.65%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 314,128. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 20,754 shares at a rate of $15.14, taking the stock ownership to the 4,207,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,911 for $15.13, making the entire transaction worth $316,390. This insider now owns 2,380,617 shares in total.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)

The latest stats from [Pagaya Technologies Ltd, PGY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.78 million was inferior to 2.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 79.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.64. The third major resistance level sits at $18.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.70. The third support level lies at $15.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

There are currently 75,708K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,032 M according to its annual income of -401,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 289,990 K and its income totaled 7,890 K.