Recent developments with Roku Inc (ROKU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.09 cents.

on Tuesday, Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) opened higher 4.30% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $69.01. Price fluctuations for ROKU have ranged from $48.33 to $104.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 31.11% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.10% at the time writing. With a float of $128.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.53 million.

In an organization with 3340 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.23%, operating margin of -4.54%, and the pretax margin is -2.69%.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Roku Inc is 12.32%, while institutional ownership is 75.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 14,486. In this transaction VP, Corp Controller & CAO of this company sold 206 shares at a rate of $70.32, taking the stock ownership to the 6,843 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 206 for $70.32, making the entire transaction worth $14,486.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Roku Inc (ROKU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roku Inc (ROKU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.28.

During the past 100 days, Roku Inc’s (ROKU) raw stochastic average was set at 37.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.28. However, in the short run, Roku Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.23. Second resistance stands at $74.47. The third major resistance level sits at $76.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.87. The third support level lies at $66.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Key Stats

There are currently 145,944K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,113 M according to its annual income of -129,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,021 M and its income totaled -27,430 K.