Recent developments with Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.13 cents.

On Tuesday, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) was 6.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $240.12. A 52-week range for RCL has been $130.08 – $277.08.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 88.47%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.85%. With a float of $246.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.23%, operating margin of 25.67%, and the pretax margin is 19.51%.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Royal Caribbean Group stocks. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Group is 9.09%, while institutional ownership is 80.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 4,960,695. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,600 shares at a rate of $253.10, taking the stock ownership to the 165,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,600 for $216.31, making the entire transaction worth $4,239,676.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.72% during the next five years compared to 4.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.91, a number that is poised to hit 4.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

The latest stats from [Royal Caribbean Group, RCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.69 million was inferior to 2.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.07.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 80.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $217.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $214.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $259.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $263.59. The third major resistance level sits at $270.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $248.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $241.81. The third support level lies at $237.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are 271,560K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.39 billion. As of now, sales total 16,484 M while income totals 2,878 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,999 M while its last quarter net income were 730,000 K.