Recent developments with UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.77 cents.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) stock price up 0.99% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. UWMC’s price has ranged from $3.88 to $9.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -4.81% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.82%. With a float of $140.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.78 million.

In an organization with 9100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.21%, operating margin of 9.15%, and the pretax margin is -6.56%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 30.26%, while institutional ownership is 57.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16 ’24, was worth 10,140,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,200,000 shares at a rate of $8.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,842,012 for $8.45, making the entire transaction worth $91,615,001. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.82% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UWM Holdings Corporation’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.44. However, in the short run, UWM Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.15. Second resistance stands at $4.20. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.03. The third support level lies at $3.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.56 billion, the company has a total of 1,599,201K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,164 M while annual income is 14,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 224,790 K while its latest quarter income was -13,680 K.