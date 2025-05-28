Recent developments with Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.57 cents.

On Tuesday, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) was -1.88% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.36. A 52-week range for VIPS has been $11.50 – $17.94.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.12% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.80%. With a float of $435.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $435.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14966 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.49%, operating margin of 8.46%, and the pretax margin is 9.29%.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 69.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20 ’25, was worth 16,000,000. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 129,989 for $12.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,669,059.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.53% during the next five years compared to 18.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.30 in the near term. At $14.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.64. The third support level lies at $13.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

There are 513,328K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.14 billion. As of now, sales total 14,854 M while income totals 1,060 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,620 M while its last quarter net income were 267,730 K.