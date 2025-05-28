Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 12.17 million

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. Over the past 52 weeks, RCAT has traded in a range of $0.80-$15.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 272.99%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.52%. With a float of $72.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 115 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.25%, operating margin of -368.04%, and the pretax margin is -453.55%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Red Cat Holdings Inc is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 20.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 26 ’24, was worth 340,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $13.61, taking the stock ownership to the 610,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $14.24, making the entire transaction worth $213,600. This insider now owns 585,190 shares in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.26 million, its volume of 5.95 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.05 in the near term. At $7.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.35.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 574.58 million has total of 90,915K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,836 K in contrast with the sum of -24,053 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,630 K and last quarter income was -23,120 K.