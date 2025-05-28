Redwire Corporation (RDW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 29.51%

On Tuesday, Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) was 22.54% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.00. A 52-week range for RDW has been $4.79 – $26.66.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 58.21% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 95.49%. With a float of $26.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 750 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.93%, operating margin of 11.49%, and the pretax margin is -40.14%.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Redwire Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Redwire Corporation is 66.26%, while institutional ownership is 16.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 19 ’25, was worth 24,684. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 2,170 shares at a rate of $11.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,028,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 4,578 for $11.02, making the entire transaction worth $50,451. This insider now owns 83,595 shares in total.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Redwire Corporation (RDW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) saw its 5-day average volume 2.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) raw stochastic average was set at 46.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.16 in the near term. At $18.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.10. The third support level lies at $10.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Key Stats

There are 77,083K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.23 billion. As of now, sales total 304,100 K while income totals -114,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 61,400 K while its last quarter net income were -2,950 K.