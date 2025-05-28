Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) last year’s performance of -11.89% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) stock price up 3.86% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $134.38. RRX’s price has ranged from $90.56 to $185.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 14.82%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.31%. With a float of $65.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 30800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.65%, operating margin of 10.89%, and the pretax margin is 4.91%.

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Regal Rexnord Corp is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 105.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 1,486,564. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,593 shares at a rate of $140.33, taking the stock ownership to the 175,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,593 for $140.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,486,564.

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.29% during the next five years compared to -12.27% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regal Rexnord Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.22.

During the past 100 days, Regal Rexnord Corp’s (RRX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $140.91 in the near term. At $142.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $144.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $133.23.

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.26 billion, the company has a total of 66,336K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,034 M while annual income is 196,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,418 M while its latest quarter income was 57,300 K.