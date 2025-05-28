Repligen Corp (RGEN) is expecting -24.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock price up 3.72% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $118.15. RGEN’s price has ranged from $102.96 to $182.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.47% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.04%. With a float of $53.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.18 million.

The firm has a total of 1778 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.72%, operating margin of -5.62%, and the pretax margin is -4.12%.

Repligen Corp (RGEN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Repligen Corp is 5.46%, while institutional ownership is 102.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 3,271,688. In this transaction Director of this company sold 26,447 shares at a rate of $123.71, taking the stock ownership to the 109,854 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 26,447 for $128.34, making the entire transaction worth $3,394,208.

Repligen Corp (RGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.04% per share during the next fiscal year.

Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Repligen Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Repligen Corp, RGEN], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.61.

During the past 100 days, Repligen Corp’s (RGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $123.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.18. The third major resistance level sits at $126.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $118.49.

Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.88 billion, the company has a total of 56,183K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 634,440 K while annual income is -25,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 169,170 K while its latest quarter income was 5,830 K.