Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) soared 2.18 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $70.07. Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has traded in a range of $58.71-$75.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 9.04% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.75%. With a float of $322.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.63 million.

In an organization with 37600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.75%, operating margin of 25.8%, and the pretax margin is 19.58%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc is 1.51%, while institutional ownership is 85.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 4,905,842. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,500 for $68.12, making the entire transaction worth $851,500. This insider now owns 235,228 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.44% during the next five years compared to 5.77% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Restaurant Brands International Inc’s (QSR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.54 million. That was better than the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.33. However, in the short run, Restaurant Brands International Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.31. Second resistance stands at $73.03. The third major resistance level sits at $73.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.47.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.46 billion has total of 327,629K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,406 M in contrast with the sum of 1,021 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,109 M and last quarter income was 159,000 K.