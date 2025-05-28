Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) last year’s performance of -7.03% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) was -7.03% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $39.77. A 52-week range for RVMD has been $29.17 – $62.40.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -38.52%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.12%. With a float of $161.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 534 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Revolution Medicines Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Revolution Medicines Inc is 13.07%, while institutional ownership is 93.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20 ’25, was worth 79,008. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,041 shares at a rate of $38.71, taking the stock ownership to the 57,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,041 for $38.75, making the entire transaction worth $79,089.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.42% during the next five years compared to -27.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.00, a number that is poised to hit -1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.63 million, its volume of 1.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Revolution Medicines Inc’s (RVMD) raw stochastic average was set at 48.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.14 in the near term. At $41.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.20.

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) Key Stats

There are 186,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.89 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -600,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -213,420 K.