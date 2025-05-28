RITM (Rithm Capital Corporation) climbed 1.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.13. Over the past 52 weeks, RITM has traded in a range of $9.13-$12.19.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 31.67%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.10%. With a float of $527.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $530.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6045 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 31.96%.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Rithm Capital Corporation is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 51.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 10,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 400,000 shares.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.21% during the next five years compared to 4.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rithm Capital Corporation’s (RITM) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.61 million, its volume of 4.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Rithm Capital Corporation’s (RITM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.37 in the near term. At $11.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.98.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.99 billion has total of 530,122K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,003 M in contrast with the sum of 931,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 520,920 K and last quarter income was 63,200 K.