RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

on Tuesday, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) opened higher 4.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.12. Price fluctuations for RLJ have ranged from $6.16 to $10.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 12.51% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.92% at the time writing. With a float of $146.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.6%, operating margin of 17.27%, and the pretax margin is 4.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 3.35%, while institutional ownership is 93.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28 ’25, was worth 80,298. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $8.03, taking the stock ownership to the 124,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $9.38, making the entire transaction worth $93,783. This insider now owns 114,217 shares in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) saw its 5-day average volume 2.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 30.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.53 in the near term. At $7.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.91.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

There are currently 151,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,369 M according to its annual income of 68,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 328,120 K and its income totaled 3,360 K.