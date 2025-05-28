RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) volume exceeds 3.49 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has traded in a range of $1.50-$2.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 52.15%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.45%. With a float of $836.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $909.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 381 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.72%, operating margin of -4.38%, and the pretax margin is 26.95%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc ADR is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 20.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 26 ’25, was worth 30,000.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.29% during the next five years compared to 69.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s (RLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX)

The latest stats from [RLX Technology Inc ADR, RLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.31 million was inferior to 5.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc ADR’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8720, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9109. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0567. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.8833.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.81 billion has total of 1,570,791K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 334,900 K in contrast with the sum of 75,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 111,390 K and last quarter income was 30,600 K.