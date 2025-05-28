Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is 29.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $82.26. Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has traded in a range of $31.84-$83.04.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 51.98% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.60%. With a float of $578.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2474 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.92%, operating margin of -26.48%, and the pretax margin is -22.97%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Roblox Corporation is 14.66%, while institutional ownership is 71.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 1,846,400. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 22,513 shares at a rate of $82.01, taking the stock ownership to the 519,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $82.26, making the entire transaction worth $4,113,000.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -61.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Roblox Corporation’s (RBLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) saw its 5-day average volume 7.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Roblox Corporation’s (RBLX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $86.26 in the near term. At $87.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.17. The third support level lies at $81.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.95 billion has total of 629,991K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,602 M in contrast with the sum of -935,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,035 M and last quarter income was -215,060 K.