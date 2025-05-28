Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,339 M

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $94.37. Over the past 52 weeks, RHP has traded in a range of $76.27-$121.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 26.39%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.52%. With a float of $60.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1929 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.22%, operating margin of 21.29%, and the pretax margin is 13.26%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is 3.26%, while institutional ownership is 105.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 26 ’25, was worth 802,852. In this transaction Exec. Chairman of the Board of this company bought 8,231 shares at a rate of $97.54, taking the stock ownership to the 832,260 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 26 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 473 for $97.03, making the entire transaction worth $45,897. This insider now owns 2,675 shares in total.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc’s (RHP) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

The latest stats from [Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, RHP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc’s (RHP) raw stochastic average was set at 65.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.24. The third major resistance level sits at $100.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.10 billion has total of 60,001K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,339 M in contrast with the sum of 271,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 587,280 K and last quarter income was 62,960 K.