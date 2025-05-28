Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.99% last month.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) on Tuesday, soared 0.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.99. Within the past 52 weeks, SANA’s price has moved between $1.26 and $8.28.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.68%. With a float of $125.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 194 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sana Biotechnology Inc is 44.39%, while institutional ownership is 51.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 237,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 75,000 for $3.86, making the entire transaction worth $289,500.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.07% during the next five years compared to -10.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Trading Performance Indicators

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

The latest stats from [Sana Biotechnology Inc, SANA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.37 million was inferior to 6.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Sana Biotechnology Inc’s (SANA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 192.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0400. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8600. The third support level lies at $1.7500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 451.11 million based on 225,477K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -266,760 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -49,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.