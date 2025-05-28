Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.33 million

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has traded in a range of $4.92-$8.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 15.18%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 272.87%. With a float of $268.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.03%, operating margin of 51.32%, and the pretax margin is 25.56%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd is 8.29%, while institutional ownership is 62.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28 ’24, was worth 5,788,195. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28 ’24, when Company’s Stockholder (1) proposed sale 3,223,809 for $8.56, making the entire transaction worth $27,595,805.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 272.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 73.83% during the next five years compared to -12.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s (SAND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

Looking closely at Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND), its last 5-days average volume was 4.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 95.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.39. However, in the short run, Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.86. Second resistance stands at $8.95. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.45.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.57 billion has total of 293,175K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 176,280 K in contrast with the sum of 14,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,070 K and last quarter income was 10,500 K.