Seer Inc (SEER) volume exceeds 0.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER) was -6.67% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. A 52-week range for SEER has been $1.56 – $2.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 293.03%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.97%. With a float of $32.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.3%, operating margin of -630.54%, and the pretax margin is -564.8%.

Seer Inc (SEER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Seer Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Seer Inc is 45.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 14,028. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CFO of this company sold 6,760 shares at a rate of $2.08, taking the stock ownership to the 443,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s CEO AND CHAIR sold 33,663 for $2.08, making the entire transaction worth $69,854. This insider now owns 1,306,060 shares in total.

Seer Inc (SEER) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to -39.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Seer Inc (SEER) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seer Inc (SEER)

Looking closely at Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Seer Inc’s (SEER) raw stochastic average was set at 38.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.05. However, in the short run, Seer Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.07. Second resistance stands at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.75.

Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER) Key Stats

There are 59,782K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 115.38 million. As of now, sales total 14,170 K while income totals -86,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,210 K while its last quarter net income were -19,950 K.