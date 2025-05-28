SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) last year’s performance of -37.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) was 4.47% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.63. A 52-week range for SEMR has been $7.90 – $18.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 32.97%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 41.66%. With a float of $40.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.15%, operating margin of 1.77%, and the pretax margin is 4.9%.

SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SEMrush Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of SEMrush Holdings Inc is 72.84%, while institutional ownership is 27.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 25,025,000. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,500,000 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 26,739,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,500,000 for $10.86, making the entire transaction worth $27,150,000.

SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

Looking closely at SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, SEMrush Holdings Inc’s (SEMR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.89. However, in the short run, SEMrush Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.16. Second resistance stands at $10.27. The third major resistance level sits at $10.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.56.

SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) Key Stats

There are 147,049K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.49 billion. As of now, sales total 376,820 K while income totals 8,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 105,020 K while its last quarter net income were 850 K.