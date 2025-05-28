SentinelOne Inc (S)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.76. Over the past 52 weeks, S has traded in a range of $14.33-$29.29.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 81.17% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 266.82%. With a float of $297.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.3%, operating margin of -40.09%, and the pretax margin is -34.28%.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of SentinelOne Inc is 10.26%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 59,093. In this transaction President, Prod Tech & Ops of this company sold 3,187 shares at a rate of $18.54, taking the stock ownership to the 1,058,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y sold 1,335 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $24,753. This insider now owns 607,429 shares in total.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 113.89% during the next five years compared to -27.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SentinelOne Inc’s (S) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 984.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SentinelOne Inc (S)

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) saw its 5-day average volume 4.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, SentinelOne Inc’s (S) raw stochastic average was set at 47.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.29 in the near term. At $20.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.46.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.65 billion has total of 329,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 821,460 K in contrast with the sum of -288,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 225,520 K and last quarter income was -70,790 K.