SITE Centers Corp (SITC) posted a -4.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) stock price up 3.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.61. SITC’s price has ranged from $10.45 to $18.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -9.62%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -105.70%. With a float of $49.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 172 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.53%, operating margin of 5.51%, and the pretax margin is 279.32%.

SITE Centers Corp (SITC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of SITE Centers Corp is 5.44%, while institutional ownership is 109.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23 ’24, was worth 133,824. In this transaction EVP & Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 8,794 shares at a rate of $15.22, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,794 for $15.46, making the entire transaction worth $135,955.

SITE Centers Corp (SITC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SITE Centers Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.85 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, SITE Centers Corp’s (SITC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.18 in the near term. At $12.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.32.

SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 629.87 million, the company has a total of 52,445K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 277,470 K while annual income is 531,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,620 K while its latest quarter income was 3,090 K.