Smurfit WestRock plc (SW)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) on Tuesday, soared 1.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $43.74. Within the past 52 weeks, SW’s price has moved between $37.01 and $56.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 19.19%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 257.06%. With a float of $510.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $521.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.07%, operating margin of 3.5%, and the pretax margin is 1.72%.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Smurfit WestRock plc is 2.18%, while institutional ownership is 98.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 595,182. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,180 shares at a rate of $39.21, taking the stock ownership to the 54,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 4,000 for $53.90, making the entire transaction worth $215,604. This insider now owns 44,361 shares in total.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 73.53% during the next five years compared to -18.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) Trading Performance Indicators

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.93 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smurfit WestRock plc (SW)

The latest stats from [Smurfit WestRock plc, SW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.51 million was inferior to 3.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Smurfit WestRock plc’s (SW) raw stochastic average was set at 38.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.08. The third major resistance level sits at $45.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.44.

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.10 billion based on 522,013K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,109 M and income totals 319,000 K. The company made 7,656 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 384,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.