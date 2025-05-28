Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) with a beta value of 1.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) stock price up 6.72% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.55. SHOO’s price has ranged from $19.05 to $50.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.96%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.43%. With a float of $70.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.93%, operating margin of 10.01%, and the pretax margin is 9.93%.

Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 104.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25 shares at a rate of $23.20, taking the stock ownership to the 10,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $25.61, making the entire transaction worth $102,438. This insider now owns 28,649 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.21% during the next five years compared to 6.86% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Steven Madden Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

Looking closely at Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.79. However, in the short run, Steven Madden Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.63. Second resistance stands at $27.06. The third major resistance level sits at $27.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.07.

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.90 billion, the company has a total of 72,628K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,283 M while annual income is 169,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 553,530 K while its latest quarter income was 40,420 K.