Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 32.84% last month.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.17. Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has traded in a range of $2.18-$6.99.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -1.86% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.74%. With a float of $104.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.54 million.

In an organization with 4570 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.24%, operating margin of -6.27%, and the pretax margin is -5.68%.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Stitch Fix Inc is 18.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14 ’25, was worth 152,025. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.04, taking the stock ownership to the 575,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $152,026.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Stitch Fix Inc’s (SFIX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Stitch Fix Inc’s (SFIX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. However, in the short run, Stitch Fix Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.09. The third support level lies at $3.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 573.14 million has total of 128,797K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,337 M in contrast with the sum of -128,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 312,110 K and last quarter income was -6,530 K.