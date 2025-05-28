StoneCo Ltd (STNE) soared 1.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) stock price up 1.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.28. STNE’s price has ranged from $7.72 to $15.08 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 31.37%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.34%. With a float of $225.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16793 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.53%, operating margin of 48.51%, and the pretax margin is -6.51%.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of StoneCo Ltd is 16.87%, while institutional ownership is 75.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 401,109.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are StoneCo Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

The latest stats from [StoneCo Ltd, STNE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.82 million was inferior to 6.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, StoneCo Ltd’s (STNE) raw stochastic average was set at 84.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.80. The third major resistance level sits at $13.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.92.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.65 billion, the company has a total of 286,013K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,458 M while annual income is -280,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 626,460 K while its latest quarter income was 87,820 K.