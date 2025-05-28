Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) soared 2.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) on Tuesday, soared 2.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.14. Within the past 52 weeks, SMFG’s price has moved between $10.74 and $16.74.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 9.88% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.98%. With a float of $6.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.46 billion.

In an organization with 120373 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 29.53%, and the pretax margin is 36.54%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 1.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19 ’24, was worth 551,773,323. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,247,081 shares at a rate of $59.67, taking the stock ownership to the 9,247,081 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.56% during the next five years compared to 4.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.95 million. That was better than the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s (SMFG) raw stochastic average was set at 73.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.07. However, in the short run, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.52. Second resistance stands at $15.60. The third major resistance level sits at $15.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 99.75 billion based on 6,474,076K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,847 M and income totals 7,775 M. The company made 16,546 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 275,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.