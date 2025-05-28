Sunopta, Inc (STKL) volume exceeds 1.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 7.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.76. Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has traded in a range of $3.64-$8.11.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 1.31%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.73%. With a float of $112.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.56%, operating margin of 3.23%, and the pretax margin is -1.23%.

Sunopta, Inc (STKL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Sunopta, Inc is 4.13%, while institutional ownership is 89.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 45,212. In this transaction SVP R&D and QA of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 28,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,500 for $5.32, making the entire transaction worth $45,212.

Sunopta, Inc (STKL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunopta, Inc’s (STKL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunopta, Inc (STKL)

Looking closely at Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Sunopta, Inc’s (STKL) raw stochastic average was set at 60.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.36. However, in the short run, Sunopta, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.36. Second resistance stands at $6.52. The third major resistance level sits at $6.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.57.

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 728.76 million has total of 117,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 723,730 K in contrast with the sum of -17,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 201,630 K and last quarter income was 4,810 K.