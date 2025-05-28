Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.65% last month.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) on Tuesday, soared 4.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.41. Within the past 52 weeks, SGHC’s price has moved between $2.84 and $9.17.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 17.59% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 133.41%. With a float of $147.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $501.43 million.

In an organization with 3300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.94%, operating margin of 15.97%, and the pretax margin is 12.82%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Super Group (SGHC) Limited is 70.50%, while institutional ownership is 8.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 480,000.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.85% during the next five years compared to -46.71% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.25 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s (SGHC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. However, in the short run, Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.86. Second resistance stands at $8.97. The third major resistance level sits at $9.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.42. The third support level lies at $8.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.39 billion based on 503,408K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,836 M and income totals 122,380 K. The company made 517,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 59,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.