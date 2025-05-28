Synchrony Financial (SYF) is expecting -0.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $56.74. Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has traded in a range of $40.54-$70.93.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.68%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.00%. With a float of $378.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.01%, operating margin of 57.37%, and the pretax margin is 21.21%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 101.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 2,441,185. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 40,639 shares at a rate of $60.07, taking the stock ownership to the 146,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,639 for $60.07, making the entire transaction worth $2,441,185.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.97% during the next five years compared to 8.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.47 million, its volume of 3.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 60.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.75 in the near term. At $60.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.47 billion has total of 380,651K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,166 M in contrast with the sum of 3,499 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,699 M and last quarter income was 757,000 K.