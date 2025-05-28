T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is -3.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) on Tuesday, soared 0.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $242.88. Within the past 52 weeks, TMUS’s price has moved between $164.76 and $276.49.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 14.16% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.76%. With a float of $460.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 70000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.76%, operating margin of 22.75%, and the pretax margin is 18.64%.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc is 59.44%, while institutional ownership is 35.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 5,499,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 22,500 shares at a rate of $244.40, taking the stock ownership to the 403,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 22,500 for $240.99, making the entire transaction worth $5,422,275. This insider now owns 381,222 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.38% during the next five years compared to 19.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.08 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.81.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 51.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $252.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $232.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $245.42 in the near term. At $247.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $249.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $240.16. The third support level lies at $238.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 276.32 billion based on 1,135,445K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 81,400 M and income totals 11,339 M. The company made 20,886 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,953 M in sales during its previous quarter.