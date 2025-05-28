Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 940,200 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock price up 3.67% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.72. TNDM’s price has ranged from $15.75 to $53.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 22.33% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.85%. With a float of $66.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.57%, operating margin of -16.18%, and the pretax margin is -15.82%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 111.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 190,966. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 10,538 shares at a rate of $18.12, taking the stock ownership to the 10,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $31.38, making the entire transaction worth $941,400. This insider now owns 165,190 shares in total.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 67.20% during the next five years compared to -28.23% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s (TNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 25.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.93 in the near term. At $22.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.43 billion, the company has a total of 66,607K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 940,200 K while annual income is -96,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 234,420 K while its latest quarter income was -130,560 K.