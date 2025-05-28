Tapestry Inc (TPR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 17.45% last month.

On Tuesday, Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) was 5.24% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $76.87. A 52-week range for TPR has been $35.23 – $90.85.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.85% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.82%. With a float of $206.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.41%, operating margin of 17.93%, and the pretax margin is 14.7%.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tapestry Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Tapestry Inc is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 102.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 114,551. In this transaction VP, Controller and PAO of this company sold 1,399 shares at a rate of $81.88, taking the stock ownership to the 40,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s VP, Controller and PAO sold 269 for $84.42, making the entire transaction worth $22,709. This insider now owns 36,221 shares in total.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.35% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tapestry Inc (TPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, Tapestry Inc’s (TPR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.04 in the near term. At $83.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.14. The third support level lies at $76.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Key Stats

There are 207,690K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.80 billion. As of now, sales total 6,671 M while income totals 816,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,585 M while its last quarter net income were 203,300 K.