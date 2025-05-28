Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,964 M

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $33.57. Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has traded in a range of $16.64-$41.21.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -0.79% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.88%. With a float of $98.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.00 million.

In an organization with 7900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.56%, operating margin of 0.62%, and the pretax margin is -1.19%.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc is 13.68%, while institutional ownership is 87.92%.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.88% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telephone And Data Systems, Inc’s (TDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.62. However, in the short run, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.78. Second resistance stands at $36.51. The third major resistance level sits at $37.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.38.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.76 billion has total of 114,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,964 M in contrast with the sum of -28,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,154 M and last quarter income was 7,000 K.